October 25, 2023

Who Is Mike Johnson? Here’s a Telling Glimpse of the New House Speaker.

“Boo, shut up! Shut up!”

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks after he was chosen as the Republicans latest nominee for House speaker at a Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington

Jose Luis Magana/AP

“Boo!” “Shut up! Shut up!” 

That’s what a gaggle of House Republicans yelled at a reporter who dared to ask Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) about the 2020 election, just one day before Johnson was officially elected to the speakership, ending weeks of tumult within the fractured party.

But Johnson’s elevation on Wednesday has many, including some of his senatorial colleagues, asking Who is this man? Well, if you’re unfamiliar, the question about Johnson’s well-documented role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the presidential election—and the stunning dismissal it prompted—could offer a starting point.

Let’s roll the tape:

The clip is a solid representation of what the GOP-led House has become, much of which was evident as they struggled for three weeks to find a nominee who could secure enough votes to become speaker. Johnson, the fourth nominee for the speakership, is a noted election denialist who spearheaded the House Republican effort to overturn the 2020 election results via a Texas lawsuit. Johnson is also staunchly anti-abortion. Other resume details include his claim that if women gave birth to more “able-bodied workers,” then Republicans wouldn’t need to cut Social Security and Medicaid. 

While the drama over the speakership may have finally ended, the road ahead is anything but certain. One thing’s for sure: Trump’s grip on House Republicans remains as unshakable as ever.

