Henry Kissinger, Dead, Is Suddenly Big on LinkedIn

Now is the time to showcase random encounters with a war criminal.

Henry Kissinger’s death at 100 on Wednesday, after a storied career drenched in blood and unchecked war crimes, has sparked both dutiful tributes and notes of justified revulsion from around the world. But in one corner of the internet, merchants of corporate aspiration have been activated, celebrating what appear to be random encounters with the former secretary of state. The apparent purpose? To tout one’s incidental proximity to the statesman.

The result has been a parade of photos, invariably greasy and blurry, featuring LinkedIn users noting their honor to have met Kissinger at some point in their careers. Mentions of coup-plotting and carpet bombing are scant if not nonexistent, reminiscent of the same vaunted boardrooms and exclusive parties that allowed Kissinger to skate above his bloody record after he left Washington.

With the doyen of diplomacy,” is how one self-described journalist captioned a photo featuring him and a very fragile-looking Kissinger. Others, including one Johns Hopkins alum and former Navy pilot, have memorialized virtual meetings with Kissinger over Zoom. “At just one month shy of 100 years old, his mind was still sharp and his ability to recall historic events was impressive, to say the least. RIP to one of the most consequential men in history.”

Take a look at these:

 

 

WHO DOESN’T LOVE A POSITIVE STORY—OR TWO?

“Great journalism really does make a difference in this world: it can even save kids.”

That’s what a civil rights lawyer wrote to Julia Lurie, the day after her major investigation into a psychiatric hospital chain that uses foster children as “cash cows” published, letting her know he was using her findings that same day in a hearing to keep a child out of one of the facilities we investigated.

That’s awesome. As is the fact that Julia, who spent a full year reporting this challenging story, promptly heard from a Senate committee that will use her work in their own investigation of Universal Health Services. There’s no doubt her revelations will continue to have a big impact in the months and years to come.

Like another story about Mother Jones’ real-world impact.

This one, a multiyear investigation, published in 2021, exposed conditions in sugar work camps in the Dominican Republic owned by Central Romana—the conglomerate behind brands like C&H and Domino, whose product ends up in our Hershey bars and other sweets. A year ago, the Biden administration banned sugar imports from Central Romana. And just recently, we learned of a previously undisclosed investigation from the Department of Homeland Security, looking into working conditions at Central Romana. How big of a deal is this?

“This could be the first time a corporation would be held criminally liable for forced labor in their own supply chains,” according to a retired special agent we talked to.

Wow.

And it is only because Mother Jones is funded primarily by donations from readers that we can mount ambitious, yearlong—or more—investigations like these two stories that are making waves.

About that: It’s unfathomably hard in the news business right now, and we came up about $28,000 short during our recent fall fundraising campaign. We simply have to make that up soon to avoid falling further behind than can be made up for, or needing to somehow trim $1 million from our budget, like happened last year.

If you can, please support the reporting you get from Mother Jones—that exists to make a difference, not a profit—with a donation of any amount today. We need more donations than normal to come in from this specific blurb to help close our funding gap before it gets any bigger.

