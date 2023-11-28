Koch Network Endorses Haley to Defeat Trump. But the Biggest Loser Is Ron DeSantis.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

For the first time in its two-decade history, Americans for Prosperity Action—an influential conservative organization backed by Charles Koch—has weighed in on the GOP presidential primary, crowning Nikki Haley as the best candidate to beat Donald Trump.

“She has what it takes to lead a policy agenda to take on our nation’s biggest challenges and help ensure our country’s best days are ahead,” AFP Action senior adviser Emily Seidel wrote in the memo. “With the grassroots and data capability we bring to bear in this race, no other organization is better equipped to help her do it.”

The selection of the former South Carolina governor comes as a significant blow to Ron DeSantis, who at one point was widely considered to be the biggest threat to Trump’s reelection campaign. But after months of sliding polls and chaotic campaign shakeups, that threat has faded considerably. Now, with the Iowa caucuses quickly approaching, DeSantis is increasingly stuck battling an ascendant Haley for second place.

Andrew Romeo, DeSantis communications director, hit back on X.

Congratulations to Donald Trump on securing the Koch endorsement. Like clockwork, the pro-open borders, pro-jail break bill establishment is lining up behind a moderate who has no mathematical pathway of defeating the former president. Every dollar spent on Nikki Haley's… — Andrew Romeo (@andrewromeo33) November 28, 2023

The endorsement is especially ill-timed for DeSantis as he prepares to debate a man who will notably not be on the ballot in Iowa: California Gov. Gavin Newsom.