As Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 10,000, the House Censures Rashida Tlaib

“Why do the cries of Palestinian children sound differently to you?”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on Tuesday became the 26th member in the history of the US House of Representatives to be censured after 22 Democrats joined nearly all Republicans in voting to punish the only Palestinian American in Congress for criticisms that, the resolution claimed, were tantamount to “calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.”

On paper, the censure sought to condemn Tlaib after she posted a video last week that contained the chant “from the river to the sea,” a phrase Jewish groups, as well as the Anti-Defamation League, say is antisemitic. Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian citizen of Israel who leads the Palestine/Israel Program at the Arab Center Washington, DC, has argued that “from the river to the sea” is not antisemitic but a “rejoinder to the fragmentation of Palestinian land and people by Israeli occupation and discrimination.” Similarly, Tlaib, one of Congress’ most impassioned proponents of a ceasefire, has defended the slogan as an “aspirational call for freedom” for Palestinians under Israeli occupation.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Tlaib accused her colleagues of deliberately distorting her words. “No government is beyond criticism,” she said from the House floor. “The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a very dangerous precedent, and it’s been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation.” 

“I can’t believe I have to say this but Palestinian people are not disposable. We are human beings, just like anyone else.” 

But none of it was enough to convince her colleagues. The House voted to formally reprimand Tlaib by a 234 to 188 tally. The censure, the second effort to punish Tlaib since October 7, came as something of an apotheosis for Republicans who have practically made it a sport to villainize the Michigan Democrat since she was elected to Congress. 

“It’s a shame my colleagues are more focused on silencing me than they are on saving lives,” Tlaib said from the House floor. “Many of them have shown me that Palestinian lives simply do not matter to them but I still do not police their rhetoric or actions.”

The death toll in Gaza rose to over 10,000 this week. 

WHO DOESN’T LOVE A POSITIVE STORY—OR TWO?

“Great journalism really does make a difference in this world: it can even save kids.”

That’s what a civil rights lawyer wrote to Julia Lurie, the day after her major investigation into a psychiatric hospital chain that uses foster children as “cash cows” published, letting her know he was using her findings that same day in a hearing to keep a child out of one of the facilities we investigated.

That’s awesome. As is the fact that Julia, who spent a full year reporting this challenging story, promptly heard from a Senate committee that will use her work in their own investigation of Universal Health Services. There’s no doubt her revelations will continue to have a big impact in the months and years to come.

Like another story about Mother Jones’ real-world impact.

This one, a multiyear investigation, published in 2021, exposed conditions in sugar work camps in the Dominican Republic owned by Central Romana—the conglomerate behind brands like C&H and Domino, whose product ends up in our Hershey bars and other sweets. A year ago, the Biden administration banned sugar imports from Central Romana. And just recently, we learned of a previously undisclosed investigation from the Department of Homeland Security, looking into working conditions at Central Romana. How big of a deal is this?

“This could be the first time a corporation would be held criminally liable for forced labor in their own supply chains,” according to a retired special agent we talked to.

Wow.

And it is only because Mother Jones is funded primarily by donations from readers that we can mount ambitious, yearlong—or more—investigations like these two stories that are making waves.

About that: It’s unfathomably hard in the news business right now, and we came up about $28,000 short during our recent fall fundraising campaign. We simply have to make that up soon to avoid falling further behind than can be made up for, or needing to somehow trim $1 million from our budget, like happened last year.

If you can, please support the reporting you get from Mother Jones—that exists to make a difference, not a profit—with a donation of any amount today. We need more donations than normal to come in from this specific blurb to help close our funding gap before it gets any bigger.

payment methods

