Watch SNL Roast George Santos as He’s Booted From Congress

After disgraced Rep. George Santos was expelled from Congress on Friday for alleged ethics violations, including spending donor money on Botox treatments, the writers of Saturday Night Live wasted no time roasting him.

The show led off with a news conference by Santos, played by Bowen Yang, on the steps of the US Capitol. “I’m being assaulted,” Yang said, in a nod to the actual New York congressman’s claim this week that he was being “bullied” by his colleagues in the House. “But what else is new?” Yang added. “America hates to see a Latina queen winning. Since the day I was elected, it’s been a witch hunt, but if I’m guilty of anything it’s for loving too much, slash fraud.”

Recently, a damning House Ethics Committee report accused Santos of spending campaign funds on Botox, OnlyFans, a skincare spa, and other things that had absolutely nothing to do with his run for Congress. Santos is facing criminal charges for fraud, including allegations of a fake donor scheme first reported by Mother Jones, and for identity theft. Before he was even sworn into Congress in January, he was caught lying about his resume and background.

After leaving Congress, SNL‘s Yang acknowledged, Santos could no longer claim the title of lawmaker. “I’m just regular, old Professor Major General Reverend Astronaut Santos, protector of the realm, princess of Genovia,” Yang quipped. “To hell with Congress! I don’t need them anyway, because my new movie opened this weekend. It’s called Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

Even if Santos has not, in fact, directed a film, one is on the way. Deadline reported this weekend that HBO has optioned the rights to journalist Mark Chiusano’s new book about the lying former congressman, and that the film, now in development, will be a “darkly comic” look at Santos, produced by none other than Frank Rich, the executive producer behind Veep and Succession. So while Santos’ escapades in Congress might finally be over, don’t throw out that popcorn.

WHO DOESN’T LOVE A POSITIVE STORY—OR TWO?

“Great journalism really does make a difference in this world: it can even save kids.”

That’s what a civil rights lawyer wrote to Julia Lurie, the day after her major investigation into a psychiatric hospital chain that uses foster children as “cash cows” published, letting her know he was using her findings that same day in a hearing to keep a child out of one of the facilities we investigated.

That’s awesome. As is the fact that Julia, who spent a full year reporting this challenging story, promptly heard from a Senate committee that will use her work in their own investigation of Universal Health Services. There’s no doubt her revelations will continue to have a big impact in the months and years to come.

Like another story about Mother Jones’ real-world impact.

This one, a multiyear investigation, published in 2021, exposed conditions in sugar work camps in the Dominican Republic owned by Central Romana—the conglomerate behind brands like C&H and Domino, whose product ends up in our Hershey bars and other sweets. A year ago, the Biden administration banned sugar imports from Central Romana. And just recently, we learned of a previously undisclosed investigation from the Department of Homeland Security, looking into working conditions at Central Romana. How big of a deal is this?

“This could be the first time a corporation would be held criminally liable for forced labor in their own supply chains,” according to a retired special agent we talked to.

Wow.

And it is only because Mother Jones is funded primarily by donations from readers that we can mount ambitious, yearlong—or more—investigations like these two stories that are making waves.

About that: It’s unfathomably hard in the news business right now, and we came up about $28,000 short during our recent fall fundraising campaign. We simply have to make that up soon to avoid falling further behind than can be made up for, or needing to somehow trim $1 million from our budget, like happened last year.

If you can, please support the reporting you get from Mother Jones—that exists to make a difference, not a profit—with a donation of any amount today. We need more donations than normal to come in from this specific blurb to help close our funding gap before it gets any bigger.

