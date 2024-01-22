Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered an unprecedented crackdown by the United States and other Western nations on the mansions, megayachts, and bank accounts of Russia’s ultrawealthy tycoons. Yet targeting Russia’s oligarchs surfaced some uncomfortable questions about our own political and financial systems and the people who shape them. So we thought it was time for a good, long look in the mirror. For our January + February 2024 issue, Mother Jones explores the rise and power of the emerging class of billionaires—fueled by the monopolistic growth of Big Tech—who are remaking America in their own decadent and extractive image. Their bored whims and futuristic fantasies shape how and where you live and work, even as their own worlds are increasingly siloed off from the rest of us. Welcome to the American Oligarchy.

 

Part One

Introduction

An illustration of a giant yacht heading toward the Statue of Liberty. The yacht is comically huge, about to destroy the stature, which looks tiny in the scene.

The Rise of the American Oligarchy

What targeting Russia’s wayward billionaires revealed about our own.

 

Part Two

Hoarding

How the US Became the World’s Refuge for Dirty Money

Who needs the Bahamas anymore when you’ve got Sioux Falls?

The Dark Side of the $100 Bill

Benjamins are fueling international crime and corruption. So why are we printing more than ever?

The game of Whac-A-Mole featuring historically wealthy figures John D. Rockefeller, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

When Gilded Age Lawmakers Saved America From Plutocracy

And how Biden's team is using their playbook to take on Big Tech.

How the Rich Keep Their Riches Out of Reach

Eight ways to hide an asset

Refuge for the Robber Barons

Deranged stalkers? Bitter exes? Angry mobs? Tom Gaffney’s clients are ready.

 

Part Three

Influencing

A philanthropist with angel wings and a devil's tail stands in a huge pile of cash.

Philanthropy in America Is Broken

We taxpayers heavily subsidize ultrawealthy giving. But who really benefits?

Billionaires’ Giving Pledge: Part Tax Strategy, Part PR Stunt

Has it made the world a better place? You be the judge.

A Brief History of Superyachts

And how they explain the world.

How “Woke Capitalism” Became a Right-Wing Obsession

Vivek Ramaswamy may no longer be running for president. But his anti-ESG legacy has already won.

Receipts. Proof. Timelines. Screenshots: Why We Can’t Look Away From Rich People’s Drama

The uber-wealthy are losing it over the dumbest things—and we're hooked.

 

Part Four

Dominating

Elon Musk’s Texas Takeover

How the world’s richest man transformed the Lone Star State into “the modern incarnation of the company town.”

There Is a Very Good Reason Why Donald Trump Thinks Everything Is Rigged

In business, he was a master of gaming the system.

Meet the Silicon Valley CEOs Who Insist That Greed Is Good

Even if "effective accelerationism" kills us all.

These Billionaires Want to Disrupt Death—and Keep Their Fortunes Forever

Sci-fi meets Silicon Valley meets the trust industry.

Welcome to America’s Wealthiest Zip Code

Our guide to one of the nation's priciest plutocrat playgrounds.

Monet Changes Everything

Tainted billionaires rejoice—redemption is an auction away.

 

