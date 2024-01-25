This Is What It Costs to Be Rich

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

When the US targeted Russia’s oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine, the trail of assets kept leading to our own backyard. Not only had our nation become a haven for shady foreign money, but we were also incubating a familiar class of yacht-owning, industry-dominating, resource-extracting billionaires. In the January + February 2024 issue of our magazine, we investigate the rise of American Oligarchy—and what it means for the rest of us. You can read all the pieces here.

Even one of the original oligarchs of Russia, Boris Berezovsky—a fast-talking stereotype of a capitalist who made his fortune in the firesale of the old Soviet state—found there were unique costs to new wealth. Forbes called him a “gangland boss,” which meant he needed to sue for libel. Car-bombers wanted to kill him, so he needed security. As he fought his rivals in the emerging upper-crust, Berezovsky would end up paying for a myriad of lawsuits, homes, hostile takeovers, cars, boats, divorces, philanthropic endeavors, more homes (when he went into exile), financial assistance for a lesser royal, and payments to Chechen warlords to commit kidnappings. It costs a lot, it turns out, to be disgustingly rich.

Each oligarch is unique. But we wanted to outline the costs of the general “lifestyle creep” associated with unfathomable private power. Here is our attempt to document the uncommon common costs for the uber-wealthy: an oligarch consumer price index. See if you can guess any of the expenses.

How much does it cost to purchase citizenship in a Caribbean tax haven?

$250,000—The price of a Saint Kitts and Nevis —The price of a Saint Kitts and Nevis passport like the one held by Harlan Crow.

For citizenship in a European Union tax haven?

$2.5 million—The —The estimated price of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s Cyprus passport

For citizenship in a post-apocalyptic tax haven?

$2 million—The approximate amount —The approximate amount spent by Palantir founder Peter Thiel in New Zealand when he submitted a citizenship application that was fast-tracked because of “ exceptional circumstances ” despite the billionaire only spending 12 days in the country.

How much does land in Hawaii cost?

What about a whole island in Hawaii?

$300 million—Larry Ellison’s reported purchase price for 98 percent of —Larry Ellison’s reported purchase price for 98 percent of Lana’i in 2012.

And cursed islands?

$60 million—The —The price paid in 2023, by a Connecticut hedge-fund billionaire, to acquire Jeffrey Epstein’s two Caribbean retreats.

How much would just a vacation rental cost?

$1,600—The nightly rate at the “ —The nightly rate at the “ plasma house ” owned by Thiel.

And what would be the price of a fishing lodge?

Over $1,000—The estimated daily cost of Justice Samuel Alito’s Alaska —The estimated daily cost of Justice Samuel Alito’s Alaska getaway with hedge-funder Paul Singer.

How much would the Constitution cost?

$43.2 million—What hedge-funder Ken Griffin shelled out for —What hedge-funder Ken Griffin shelled out for one of 13 original copies , after his son called him and said “Dad, you have to buy the Constitution.”

What about the cost of income taxes?

$0—The amount paid by Trump donor and real-estate magnate —The amount paid by Trump donor and real-estate magnate Stephen Ross over a ten-period.

What about the price of a yacht?

$500 million—The —The estimated cost of Jeff Bezos’s sailing ship Koru.

What about another smaller yacht to follow around the main yacht?

$75 million—The reported —The reported cost of the “support yacht” Bezos bought to accompany Koru.

And a submarine?

What about a Bond yacht?

What about a yacht used as bond?

$250 million—The price of —The price of Aviva , a yacht posted by British tax exile Joe Lewis as collateral after he was indicted in New York on insider-trading charges.

How much does a presidential campaign cost?

$1 billion—The estimated amount —The estimated amount spent by Michael Bloomberg on his 2020 presidential campaign.

What about just getting some lobbyists?

$10 million —The approximate 2017 earnings for Florida mega-lobbyist —The approximate 2017 earnings for Florida mega-lobbyist Brian Ballard , after he became the lobbyist du jour in Trump’s Washington.

OK but what about for a Bob Dole?

$260,000—The amount —The amount paid to the law firm of late Senate Majority Leader by Oleg Deripaska for lobbying on behalf of the aluminum mogul to obtain a visa despite being officially banned from traveling to the United States.

A Rod Stewart?

$1 million—The rumored amount by Stephen Schwarzman for Stewart to perform at his 60th birthday party. —The rumored amount paid

How much does security cost?

$23.4 million—the amount —the amount spent by Facebook in 2020 to protect Zuckerberg and his family, according to SEC filings.

What about a sheriff star?

$15 million—the amount —the amount spent by Howard Buffett—son of Warren—on a law-enforcement training center in Decatur, Illinois, shortly before he was named Macon County sheriff.

How much for food?

$599,409—The unpaid tab for Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX’s —The unpaid tab for Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX’s Margaritaville , according to bankruptcy filings.

How much for a Picasso?

$139 million—The —The cost of Le Rêve, when Steve Cohen attempted to buy it in 2006 from Steve Wynn.

How much for the same Picasso?

How much for a car?

$641,000—The —The value of Alisher Usmanov’s bulletproof Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard VR10, seized by Italian police in 2022.

How much for a blimp?