Florida Man Facing 91 Criminal Counts Wins Iowa Caucuses

Donald Trump crushed his Republican rivals.

Trump wins Iowa

Donald Trump just accomplished something he wasn’t able to do in 2016—he won the Iowa caucuses. Not long after precinct sites opened Monday night, the networks called the first-in-the-nation GOP race for the former president, who appeared to be cruising to a dominant victory over rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Trump—who in 2020 tried to overturn the general election and illegally hold on to power—is facing four indictments covering a whopping 91 criminal counts, an array of civil suits, and a Supreme Court fight over whether he can even appear on the ballot in some states. But none of that seems to have turned off Iowa Republicans. Instead, they rewarded him for it.

