32 seconds ago

About to Break Down? You Might Be a Cybertruck.

Musk calls his new car “apocalypse-proof,” presumably as in “proof the apocalypse is here.”

A white man in a black outfit stands in front of a damaged vehicle.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands in front of the damaged Cybertruck after it fails a demonstration of its durability.Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

At a live delivery event this November, where Elon Musk awkwardly opened the door for about a dozen new Cybertruck owners, he told the world: “The apocalypse can come along any moment, and here at Tesla, we have the best in apocalypse technology.”

Then he showed a video of the vehicle being pummeled by a machine gun, quipping, “If you’re ever in an argument with another car, you will win.” 

And then he sold a bunch of Cybertrucks. Two million have been preordered—and 500 delivered—for over $60,000 a pop. Some soon proved that they couldn’t survive a test drive, let alone a ride with Mad Max. I’m not kidding. Not one, but two Cybertrucks have been reported broken after test drives since October. Advertised as able to drive on “any planet,” the truck has been mocked for failing to drive up a snowy hill in California.

The vehicle, which was supposed to arrive in 2021 with a $40,000 price tag, was first announced in November 2019 in Los Angeles—the exact time and place where the film Blade Runner was set. The date is likely no accident: Musk has said that a character in the movie would have driven his truck. (It’s unclear if Musk has seen the movie; he named a character that didn’t exist.)

Regardless of Musk’s pop culture knowledge, I can guarantee no character in the BCU (Blade Runner Cinematic Universe) would own one of these trucks. The ’80s sci-fi classic is known for its abundance of rain. (The rain makes no sense meteorologically, but hey! That’s Hollywood.) And Cybertrucks are now known for rusting in the rain. A lot.

In Tesla’s promotional video advertising the bulletproof nature of their beastly vehicle, an engineer boasted that the custom alloy they used for the truck was a “bit more corrosion-resistant.” The engineer doesn’t say what it was more corrosion-resistant than. Apparently, not much. 

This week, on Cybertruckownersclub.com, which is exactly what it sounds like, hysterics broke out as owners realized they may be destined to a life of high-maintenance car buffing due to frequent rust. Several threads blew up as owners raced to figure out how their stainless steel vehicles could, you know, have stains. One commenter wrote: “Just picked up my Cybertruck today. The advisor specifically mentioned the cybertrucks develop orange rust marks in the rain and that required the vehicle to be buffed out.” Others posted photos of their trucks already speckled by damage.

Snuck in the owner’s manual, it turns out, was a whole section about how the stainless steel was quite stainable. The manual details: “To prevent damage to the exterior, immediately remove corrosive substances (such as grease, oil, bird droppings, tree resin, dead insects, tar spots, road salt, industrial fallout, etc.)” 

I don’t know about you all, but I always leave time in my apocalypse adventures to stop the car immediately after a bird shits on it. Maybe Musk falls into the “birds will go first” category of apocalypse believers?

To be clear, avoiding rust and corrosion isn’t just an aesthetic preference. Car experts write that “Rust can eat away at the internal components of your car and compromise its stability and weaken your car’s structural components and limits its capacity to handle impacts, consequently endangering your life.”

Genuine question, Elon, can you count it as “best in apocalypse technology” if it can’t even survive a little rain storm?

This isn’t the first time a futuristc car has had trouble in the rain. The DeLorean, the famous stainless steel sci-fi car of the 80s, is notorious for it.

It’s ironic, to say the least, that futuristic cars aren’t rain-ready, since all climate models forecast a future with more extreme weather. In the 80s, when DeLorean was made, those models were a little more iffy. But Elon doesn’t have that excuse. Why chose a metal that doesn’t stand up to predictably erratic environmental conditions?

Dr. Matthew Watkins, principal lecturer in mechanical engineering at Nottingham Trent University, had a similar question.

In an article for The Conversation, Watkins explains that pretty much every design choice—from the truck’s bulky frame to its safety concerns—stems from the decision to make it from stainless steel. “Why choose a material that is more difficult to form using traditional processes and that compromises your design language and aerodynamic efficiency?” he asked.

The answer was simple. The real reason why the metal, which made it bulky, rusty, ugly, and unsafe, was necessary? Because it apparently had to be bulletproof. “The key function that has determined the design of the Cybertruck is the requirement to be bullet-proof,” Watkins said, and “this material has enabled Tesla to make a truck that is.” (Far from the first shot at turning a profit on Silicon Valley’s doomsday complex.)

The bulletproof quality of the vehicle has been a pillar since it was first announced and spectacularly failed a live demonstration of that capability. And we know Musk hates being embarrassed, so it’s no surprise great care would be put into defending his ego at the expense of everything else.

And maybe that’s what makes Tesla, and the rest of the Musk empire, so apocalyptic. As Watkins writes, “a bulletproof, go-anywhere, do-anything tank with the ability to reach 60mph in 2.6 seconds is quite a tool in the wrong hands.” Cybertruck—and while we’re at it, X, and SpaceX, and self-driving Teslas—may be the best apocalypse technology. It’ll just be the cause of it.

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with The Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with The Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate