31 mins ago

How the FBI Infiltrated Denver’s Racial Justice Movement

The latest episode of Reveal looks at the FBI’s attempt to undermine Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

People protest for racial justice near the Colorado State Capitol on June 6, 2020.Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

In case you missed it, Mother Jones has officially merged with the nonprofit investigative news outlet RevealAmong many other exciting changes, this means that going forward we’ll be bringing our readers more hard-hitting audio journalism from Reveal‘s award-winning podcast and radio show. This week’s episode, a partnership with Western Sound and Alphabet Boys, uncovers the FBI’s efforts to infiltrate Denver’s 2020 racial justice protests using a paid informant. Reporter Trevor Aaronson obtained secret recordings that show how informant Mickey Windecker kept tabs on racial justice activists and tried to enlist two protesters in a plot to assassinate the Colorado attorney general. 

Listen to the full episode of Reveal below, and check out the full season of Alphabet Boys here.

 

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaires wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2024 demands.

payment methods

Fact:

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2024 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate