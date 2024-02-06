Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected Donald Trump’s claims of absolute immunity, ruling that the former president is not exempt from prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” the court declared. “But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.