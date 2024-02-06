2 hours ago

Trump Is Not Immune From Prosecution, Appeals Court Rules

The former president can be prosecuted for attempting to thwart the 2020 election.

A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected Donald Trump’s claims of absolute immunity, ruling that the former president is not exempt from prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” the court declared. “But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution.” 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

