7 mins ago

Lara Trump Is All About Meritocracy

That’s why she’s got the top job at the RNC.

    text by stephanie mencimer, video by sam van pykeren

Lara Trump stands at a podium with her arms wide, speaking to a crowd in North Carolina while Donald Trump stands behind her.

Laura Trump speaks at the NCGOP state convention as former U.S. President Donald Trump on June 5, 2021 in Greenville, North Carolina.Melissa Sue Gerrits/Stringer/Getty

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Before she married Eric and became a Trump, Lara Trump was a dabbler. She’d interned at North Carolina TV stations after college, gone to culinary school, and started selling custom cakes. She rescued some animals and became a personal trainer. But then, after six years of dating, in 2014, she married the former president’s younger son. The union launched her into the world of Fox News, political campaigns, and on Friday, the top post at the Republican National Committee.

In a speech at the party’s spring meeting, West Virginia Committeewoman Beth Bloch formally nominated Trump for the post, saying, “In a world where qualifications are often measured by titles and years of experience, we’re reminded of a powerful truth: God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called. Lara Trump is the embodiment of this truth.” Given her new job, and her recent CPAC speech, where she insisted that in the United States, people succeed on “merit and merit alone,” we thought it might be a good time to revisit Trump’s qualifications for the top RNC post.

 

 
Post by @motherjonesmag
View on Threads

 

Lara Trump became a popular surrogate for candidate Trump during the 2016 campaign. In 2020, she helped conduct outreach to LGBT and other minority groups to try to counter the perception that the former president was hostile to them. Lara embraced the job, and the woman who once baked “boob” cakes now says her young children recite the Pledge of Allegiance before going to bed—with her encouragement, of course. Her elevation came after months of pressure from the MAGA grassroots for former Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to step down. The simmering discontent with McDaniel’s leadership over reports of the committee’s lavish spending and lackluster performance galvanized during a November debate when GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called for her to resign. “We’ve become a party of losers at the end of the day,” Ramaswamy said. “Since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost 2018, 2020, 2022, no red wave, that never came.”

Last month, former President Trump decided it was time for McDaniel to go. He announced his desire to put his co-campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, in charge of day-to-day operations at the RNC “so it will become a fighting machine for 2024.” And to replace McDaniel? He endorsed his own daughter-in-law. “Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to all that MAGA stands for,” he said. “She has told me she wants to accept this challenge and would be GREAT!”

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate