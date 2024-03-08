2 hours ago

Climate Disasters Are Leaving Some Poor Nations in a Crushing Cycle of Debt

One of them, the Bahamas, has among the world’s lowest per-capita emissions.

A destroyed home surrounded by broken trees with the ocean and blue skies in the background

A destroyed home in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.Roger Edelman/ZUMA

This story was originally published by Inside Climate News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

A new UN report sheds light on how climate change is driving some climate-vulnerable nations deeper into debt, locking them into unsustainable cycles of economic crisis and hampering their governments’ ability to provide basic services to citizens. 

Focusing on the Bahamas, the report looks at how natural disasters impact public debt and the realization of Bahamians’ human rights. 

Attiya Waris, the report’s author and a UN independent expert on foreign debt, found that the effect of five major hurricanes since 2012 has forced the country of about 400,000 people to take on billions of dollars in debt for reconstruction while imperiling its tourism-dependent economy. As a result, the Bahamian government has been less able to spend on programs like food assistance, business loans and unemployment benefits—the need for which increases after climate-induced natural disasters. 

In 2019, Hurricane Dorian, the most recent major hurricane to hit the Caribbean nation of about 700 islands, caused a staggering $3.4 billion in damage, equal to roughly one-fourth of the country’s GDP. The category five storm killed upwards of 70 people and ripped apart homes and businesses, affecting an additional 30,000 people. 

In the aftermath of the storm, the country’s then-finance minister K. Peter Turnquest announced that the government would cut taxes, rather than raise them to fund the recovery, given the hurricane’s deleterious impact on the economy and the need to help business restart. To fund the clean up, temporary shelters, food assistance and other expenses, the government was forced to borrow roughly $500 million, he said. 

Dorian was the latest in a chain of expensive hurricanes to hit the Bahamas, including Joaquin in 2015, costing $105 million; Matthew in 2016, costing $438.6 million; and Irma in 2017, costing $118 million. 

In her analysis, Waris found the country had barely finished paying off debt incurred after one of the hurricanes when another hit, compounding its debt burden. The Bahamas’ debt service costs alone were about $989.9 million for the last quarter of 2022, almost double the $525.5 million incurred during the first quarter of that year. “Forget thriving, the economy under those circumstances is trying to survive,” Waris said.

Because of climate change, the frequency and intensity of hurricanes and sea level rise are expected to increase. As a result, places like the Bahamas will be hit with increased flooding and coastal erosion, decreased seabed productivity and the intrusion of saltwater into groundwater sources. Sea level around the Bahamas has already risen about a foot over the past century.

In turn, that damage to nature has, and will continue to, directly affect the natural-resource dependent Bahamian tourism industry, which accounts for over 50 percent of the country’s GDP and employs over half of its workforce. 

Waris said the Bahamas is emblematic of other climate-vulnerable nations that are, or will be, forced to rebuild repeatedly after more frequently occurring floods, drought, storms and other climate-induced natural disasters. She called on the international community to give more concessional (below market rate) loans, cancel debt related to climate-induced disasters and make contributions to the Loss and Damages Fund, which began operating in November under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to assist climate-vulnerable nations.

“These countries have often contributed the least to the problem of climate change,” Waris said. 

The Bahamas contributes less than 0.01 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions and has some of the lowest per capita emissions worldwide. 

Waris, who also teaches law at the University of Nairobi in Kenya, visited the Bahamas in the spring of 2022, touring towns still reeling from Hurricane Dorian where she saw people living in temporary shelters intended only for a few months’ usage. 

Her report also touched on the complex nature of the government’s finances in the context of addressing climate-related disasters: international financial institutions and investigative reports have raised concerns about the Bahamas acting as a haven for money laundering as well as the government’s reluctance to impose greater corporate, inheritance and capital gains taxes. 

Waris called on the Bahamian government to increase its efforts to prevent illicit financial flows. She’s also pushed for a global tax body to address that and other issues, which she said are directly related to climate financing and the realization of human rights. 

Waris presented the report to the UN Human Rights Council on March 6. 

More Mother Jones reporting on Climate Desk

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate