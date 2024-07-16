1 hour ago

A Day After Biden Said Israel Should Not Bomb “Civilian Areas,” Israel Bombed a Civilian Area

In an interview, the president claimed the United States was helping Palestinians by only sending “defensive weapons” to Israel.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the NATO 75th anniversary celebratory event at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium on July 9, 2024 in Washington, DC.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the NATO 75th anniversary celebratory event.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On July 12th, President Joe Biden filmed what may be his most candid conversation on his support for Israel since the October 7th attack by Hamas and the following 10-month military campaign by the United States ally that has killed over 38,000 Palestinians. 

In a taped interview with Complex Networks’ Speedy Morman, Biden began by saying much of what one would expect in response to questions about the war. But then, when prodded further, the president claimed that he had “done more for the Palestinian community than anybody,” in part because his government only provides Israel with “defensive weapons” rather than “offensive weapons.” 

The day after the interview, on July 13th, the Israeli army bombed a zone of refugees without warning, dropping eight tons of bombs on Al-Mawasi, turning the so-called “safe zone”—a civilian area—into a “smoldering crater,” according to the Wall Street JournalEyewitnesses describe the bombs decapitating people and cutting bodies in half.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 90 people were killed in the attack, which Israeli military leaders said was targeting a Hamas commander. It has not been confirmed whether or not the commander, Mohammed Deif, was killed or even present in the camp. 

News broke that Biden approved a shipment of 500-pound bombs to Israel two days before the interview, and three days before the Al-Mawasi massacre.

“I denied them offensive weapons, that are usually 2,000-pound bombs,” the president said in his interview. “I made it real clear. They cannot use weapons…that we provide them, to, in fact, use in civilian areas.”

“I’m the guy that’s been able to pull together the Arab states to help,” Biden continued, “to agree to help the Palestinians with food and shelter. I’ve been very supportive of the Palestinians.”

GREAT JOURNALISM, SLOW FUNDRAISING

Our team has been on fire lately—publishing sweeping, one-of-a-kind investigations, ambitious, groundbreaking projects, and even releasing “the holy shit documentary of the year.” And that’s on top of protecting free and fair elections and standing up to bullies and BS when others in the media don’t.

Yet, we just came up pretty short on our first big fundraising campaign since Mother Jones and the Center for Investigative Reporting joined forces.

So, two things:

1) If you value the journalism we do but haven’t pitched in over the last few months, please consider doing so now—we urgently need a lot of help to make up for lost ground.

2) If you’re not ready to donate but you’re interested enough in our work to be reading this, please consider signing up for our free Mother Jones Daily newsletter to get to know us and our reporting better. Maybe once you do, you’ll see it’s something worth supporting.

payment methods

GREAT JOURNALISM, SLOW FUNDRAISING

Our team has been on fire lately—publishing sweeping, one-of-a-kind investigations, ambitious, groundbreaking projects, and even releasing “the holy shit documentary of the year.” And that’s on top of protecting free and fair elections and standing up to bullies and BS when others in the media don’t.

Yet, we just came up pretty short on our first big fundraising campaign since Mother Jones and the Center for Investigative Reporting joined forces.

So, two things:

1) If you value the journalism we do but haven’t pitched in over the last few months, please consider doing so now—we urgently need a lot of help to make up for lost ground.

2) If you’re not ready to donate but you’re interested enough in our work to be reading this, please consider signing up for our free Mother Jones Daily newsletter to get to know us and our reporting better. Maybe once you do, you’ll see it’s something worth supporting.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate