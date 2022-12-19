Threats to Democracy Top Mother Jones’ Most Popular Stories of 2022

Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Fox News Dominate List

This year, Mother Jones’ readers flocked to ground-breaking political scoops and headline-grabbing investigations that repeatedly shifted the national conversation, held powerful actors to account, and illuminated the struggle to preserve American democracy in the face of mounting threats.

Of the 10 most popular stories, six broke fresh news about former President Donald Trump and his plans to overturn the 2020 election results and his role in inciting the U.S. Capitol insurrection in January 2021.

The most popular story of 2022 detailed a secret memo issued by the Kremlin urging Russian media to feature Fox News personality Tucker Carlson and his defense of the invasion in their coverage. The piece inspired additional reporting in, among other outlets, the New York Times Insider, and The Guardian. Readers also came to Mother Jones to read about the failures and absurdities of our elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and a Minnesota state lawmaker who didn’t read the legislation that later legalized marijuana edibles in his state.

Mother Jones’s most-viewed video for 2022, clocking nearly 5 million cross-platform views, featured explosive leaked audio of former Trump political advisor Steve Bannon speaking about plans to reject the 2020 election results. This exclusive reporting was cited by media the world over, and broadcast by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack during one of its public hearings —laying bare how Trump’s coup attempt was underway long before Election Day.

MOST READ STORIES