July 15, 2023

Watch 25-Year-Old Sabrina Ionescu Beat Steph Curry’s 3-Point Contest Record

Michael Conroy/AP

New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu set WNBA and NBA records Friday during All-Star Weekend’s three-point contest—a feat that basketball legend Steph Curry on Twitter celebrated as “RIDICULOUS!”

The 25-year-old point guard landed all but two of 27 possible shots for a total score of 37 out of 40—outscoring Curry’s single-round NBA record of 31 points, and Allie Quigley’s WNBA record last year of 30 points. On Twitter, Quigley exclaimed, “UNBELIEVABLE!!! This record won’t ever be broken.”

Players in the contest compete to make the most three-point shots within 70 seconds from five different positions around the three-point line.

Ionescu’s score is the latest in a career marked with records—one that is a far cry from her earlier years, when her school didn’t have enough players to field a girls’ basketball team. “My middle school said I should be playing with dolls. Seriously, word-for-word,” Ionescu told the Washington Post in 2019. “So I went out and recruited a bunch of girls to sign up for the team, and then I would just play. It’s funny now. I wish I could go back and just tell those people they had made a mistake.”

Watch Ionescu here:

