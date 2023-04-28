This is necessary work. The need is urgent and ongoing—our very democracy depends on it. When you join the Mother Jones Legacy Society by leaving a gift in your will or other estate plan, you can take pride in the fact that you’ll be supporting the hard work of Mother Jones journalists for decades to come. And take satisfaction in knowing that your values will endure beyond your lifetime.

Your forethought will support reporting on topics that matter most, from income inequality, gun violence, and the dark money flooding American politics to the suppression of women’s rights and the future of our planet.

As a member of the Mother Jones Legacy Society, you will receive:

Our heartfelt gratitude

A complimentary, lifetime subscription to Mother Jones magazine

Invitations to virtual events and to in-person happenings in your area

The inside scoop about Mother Jones in special email and mail updates

Recognition in our online honor roll

Meet Our Visionary Donors

Legacy Society Honor Roll



