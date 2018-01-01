Our Supporters

Thank you to the following individuals and foundations who made a gift of $1,000 or more between July 1, 2016, and June 30, 2017; to members of the Mother Jones Legacy Society; and to contributors to the Moment for Mother Jones special fundraising campaign.

Although there isn’t room to include all the 50,000 people who made a contribution to Mother Jones last year, we’re immensely grateful to each and every supporter. Thank you!

Interested in making a contribution? Visit http://motherjones.com/philanthropy.

Publisher’s Circle ($10,000+)

Anonymous (2)

Janis Adams and John Lyons

Jacquelin and Robert Apsler

J.S. Bach Fund

Donna Mae Balkan-Litowitz

Arran Bardige

Baskin Family Foundation

Kevin and Deborah Block-Schwenk

Barbara Bosson

Mark Buell and Susie Tompkins Buell

Jane W. Butcher

Caldera Foundation

Craigslist Charitable Fund

Colombe Foundation

Compton Foundation

Theodore Cross Family Charitable Foundation

Christopher and Michelle DeLong

Dume Wolverine Foundation

Edwards Family Fund

Breck and Georgia Eisner

Emerson Collective and Silicon Valley Community Foundation

Mark and Tracy Ferron

Diane Filippi

The Fine and Greenwald Foundation

Dr. Peter Flom

Louise Frankel

Ford Foundation

Grace Communications Foundation

Gruber Family Foundation

Jon Hagler

Erik and Lenore Hanisch

Kriss Hart

Stephen J. Hendrickson Foundation, Inc.

David Hochschild and Cynthia Li

Jubitz Family Foundation

Margaret and Edmond Kavounas

Penny Keck

Michael Klein and Jackie Wallace

Del and Helen Kraemer

Brian Lam

Jacob and Valeria Langeloth Foundation

Lannan Foundation

Lear Family Foundation

The Lu Foundation

John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Manaaki Foundation

Richard Alan Melcher

Metabolic Studio, a direct charitable activity of the Annenberg Foundation

Robert Moeser

Carolyn Mugar

David Olsen and Brigitte Kerpsack Olsen

Panta Rhea Foundation

Park Foundation

Jon Pageler

Ken Pelletier and Amanda Lao

Ploughshares Fund

Puffin Foundation

Alan Ramo and Leslie Rose

Abby Rockefeller

Sara Senior and Hal O’Connell

Chara Schreyer and and Gordon Freund

Ted Snowdon Foundation

The Fred Stanback Donor Advised Fund through the Foundation for the Carolinas

Jennifer Stanley

Nancy Stephens and Rick Rosenthal

Philip A. Straus and Margaret Harris

The Philip and Lynn Straus Foundation Inc.

Streisand Foundation

Wallace Global Fund

Mary E. Weinmann Charitable Trust

Mary Wohlford Foundation National Affairs Council ($5,000-$9,999)

Anonymous (3)

Nancy Abodeely

Sarah Anderson and Kenneth Farnsworth

Richard Beattie

Alice Bessman

Eric and Alice Clark Memorial Fund

Steve Cohen

Franklin Conklin Foundation

Susan Donaldson

Brenda and J W Eheart

Cheryl Forté

Charla Gabert

Peter Giono and Jeri Solon

Sally Graves De Witt

James Hormel

Bill Kahn and Jane Irving

Michael and Frannie Kieschnick

Douglas Kreeger and Wendy Durst Kreeger

LeFort-Martin Fund at The Chicago Community Foundation

Sarah Lutz and Jon van Rens

Sally and Chris Lutz

Patsy McCook

Wendy Miller

Andrew Mohr

The Ray Family Trust

Rose Roven and Susan Cummins

Royal Little Family Foundation

Kevin Simmons

Diana Stark

John and Augusta Stewart

Tufenkian Foundation Inc

Thomson Von Stein

John and Caroline Tish Winsor

Kelsey Wirth and Samuel Myers Leadership Gifts Society ($1,000-$4,999) Anonymous (29)

Darlene and John Abt

Howard Ahmanson

Valerie Amerkhail

Brian Arbogast and Valerie Tarico

Gianluca Baglioni

Harriet Barlow

Pamela and Kenneth Barratt

Nick Baumann

Had and Betsy Beatty

Beightler Squires Charitable Trust

Elizabeth Blatt

Neil Blitstein and Chris Cordin Blitstein

Susan Bloom

Elspeth Bobbs

Beverly Brazier Noun and Bob Noun

The Brewer Fund

Tamara Broadhead

Richard E. Brodsky

Galen Brooks

Andrew Brown

The Kelly Ann Brown Foundation of the Marin Community Foundation (MCF)

Priscilla Browning

Peter and Mimi Buckley

Isolde Cahill

Steve and Midge Carstensen

James Caya

Brooke and Jack Chin

Maura Clare

Jane Clark

James Cole

Juanita and Maximo Contin

Vicki and David Cox

Elias and Wendy Dickerman

Dr. David Dietel

Earl and Evelyn Dolven

Jean Drum

Tresa Elguera

Catherine Fiddes

Martha J. Fleischman

David Fornari

Molly Forstall

Frankel Family Foundation

Sara L. Frankel

David Friedman

Hugh and Elizabeth Fullerton Full Circle Fund

Gisela Gamper

Dr. Wayne and Barbara Gersh

Ilana Glazer

Steven Goering

A friend of Gold Butte National Monument

Thomas Gottlieb and Carol Kirsh

Jon Graff

Ethan Grossman

Hobart Guion

Douglas Gullickson

Lori Haynes

Bob and Mary Henderson

Deirdre Henderson

Chizuko Heney

Don Henley

Ambassador Bruce and Vicki Heyman

Diane Hildreth

Nanette and Thomas Higley

Keith Hoffman

Dr. Jo Hollingsworth

Margaret Hornick

Mary Huey

Nancy Hult-Ganis and Sid Ganis

Izzer Fund

Ada Jeppesen

Eric Johnson

Russell Jura

J W Kaempfer

Mitchell T. Kaplan & Marilyn Jones Fund

Kellcie Fund

Susan Kennedy

Leslie Kenyon

Loren and Anne Kieve

Jeanie and Murray Kilgour

Jonathan King

Maria Kisel

Steve Kohler and Marilyn Kohler

Midge Korczak and Hal Osteen

Martin Krasney

Barton Kunstler and Holly Pope

Gyöngy Laky and Tom Layton

Mike Larson

Dennis Lee and Paulette Lewis Prof. Michael Lewis and Susannah Falk Lewis

Mary Lincoln

Julia Liss

Susan Loffredo

D. Lookman

Carole Lovinger

Kerry Madigan

Eduardo Maglione

Leslie Mahr

Leonard Maley

Steve and Susan Maxwell

Alice McDermid

Roger and Ann McNamee

Joyce F. Menschel

Linda Merman

Dennis and Jane Meyer

Cynthia Miller and Matthew Leinung

Dale Miller

William and Mary Sue Morrill

Katharine Mountcastle

Mary Murphy and Mark Stevens

Leon Nicholls

Joel Nigg

J.D. Northrup

Phil Novinger and Theresa Perenich

Tom and Edie Ortenberg

Felicia Orth

Carl Page

Mary Papenfuss

Jay Pattin

Peggy Payne

Nan and Phil Peletz

Carol Pemberton

Jeanette M. Pontacq Revocable Trust

Natalie Poulin

Roland Pesch and Kathleen Rosskopf

Laurie Poston and Brian Ferrall

Phil Preston

Ted Price

Drs. Bonnie and Peter Reagan

William Reed

Ted and Courtney Rice

Mathew Jay Roach

Robert and Mary Jo Robbins

Rosenberg Foundation

Diane Rosenthal

David and Sheila Schiferl

Fred Schreiber

T.M. Scruggs and Laura Graham

Elliott Sernel and Larry Falconio

Jeffrey Sellon and Marilyn Burns

George and Olivia Sheckleton

Robert and Nancy Sheets

Craig Shumaker

Sergei Smirnoff and Nancy Milliken

Laura Sparks

The Springcreek Foundation

Cyrus and Joanne Spurlino

Cheryl Stevenson and James Cannon

Louise Stonington

Jane Stutsman

Ben Sutherland

Joseph Sylvia

Thomas Tauber-Marshall

David V.N. Taylor

Geoff Tennican

Tom Theis

Timothy Tracy

JoAnn Tredennick

Mindy and Kirk Uhrlaub

Lynn Van Housen and Olivier Marie

Brent and Julianna Velthoen

Brenton Ver Ploeg

Babette Nunes Wagner and Gary Wagner, M.D.

Anne and Marcus Wedner

Weissberg Foundation

Tina Weyand

James and Mary White

Sean Whitler

Judd Williams and Anne Bonaparte

Lane Williams

Tom and Elizabeth Wippman

Dr. Lauress Wise

Tony Wolff

Wollack Foundation Philanthropic Fund

George Yntema

Youppi Time to Take the Power Back Excellence Fund

John S. Yuille

Charles Zimmer

Mother Jones Legacy Society We’re deeply grateful to the members of the Mother Jones Legacy Society listed below who have included Mother Jones in their will or estate plan. Members of the Mother Jones Legacy Society can make a planned gift that will support the hard work of Mother Jones journalists for decades to come. For more information, please contact Erica Gulseth at egulseth@motherjones.com, or visit http://motherjones.plannedgiving.org/. Anonymous (6)

Clarence Ablow

Nancy Abodeely

Eddie Allen

M. E. Barton

Gene Birmingham

Carol Black

Joan Catherine Braun

Beverly Brazier Noun and Bob Noun

James Briers

Neva Bright

Marlene Laura Brown

Bobby Brown

John Howard Bryson

Edward and Lois Buckner

Jane W. Butcher

Dolores B. Carr

Steve and Midge Carstensen

Frank H. Carter

Abbie Chapman

Paul Colebrook

Sarah J. Cooney

Edgar Cowan

Norman Dessel

Robbie Earon

Karen Eschenbach

Joshua Fagans

Craig Fehrenbacher

Diane Filippi

Cheryl Forté

The Estate of Bodil and Martin Gerotwol

William Gilbert

Joan Gilford

Kathye Gorosh

William D. Gray and Mary A. Gray Investigative Research and Development Fund

Judith Guerriero

Martin Russell Hamelin

Gerald F Hansen

Dr. Cheryl Harding

Morton Harris

Richard Hoch

Helen Honeck

Margaret Hornick

Harold Householder

David Hunt

Gail M. Jacobson

Marjorie Jasper

Marcella Jones

Cal Joy Dorothy Kent

Charles Lane

Joan Lautenberger

Alice Lazerowitz

Holger Lerche

Sue and Bob Liebling

Edna Lowery

Mary Ann McCarthy

George Ross McCombe

John J. McLean

Sara Meric

Herbert W. Neil

James Nelson

Joel Nigg

Glenn Norris

B. J. Novitski

Virginia Nye

Sara Senior and Hal O’Connell

Nora Olgyay

Barbara Parson

Hilary Perkins

Christina Platt

Peter Postol

Paul Prenovitz

The Estate of Margaret Ropchan

Thomas E. Rosenbaum

Robert L. Schafer

Cynthia L. Scott

Adolph Segal

Dennis and Lonna Speer

Thom Speidel

Joanne Steele

Arlene H. Stern Revocable Trust

Virgil L. Swango

Alison and Bruce Tepper

Charles Texter

David and Lana Tucker

Judith S. Van Schaack

Rose Volkman

Judy Wade and Bill Baker

Barbara Lee Walker

Pat Ward

Cynthia Warner

Betty Waterhouse

Janice Wheelock

Richard Wicka

Dick Wood

Elizabeth A. Wood

The Estate of Stanley Woodward Jr. and Marie Jose Woodward