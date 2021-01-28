1. Entering Sweepstakes and Choosing and Contacting Winners

The Mother Jones Podcast – 2021 Audience Survey Sweepstakes (henceforth “Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by the Foundation for National Progress (the “Sponsor”).

The Sweepstakes runs for sixty (60) days following initial announcement of the Mother Jones Podcast 2021 Audience Survey on Monday February 1, 2021 (the “Promotion Period”). All entries must be submitted during the Promotion Period via email to be eligible for the Sweepstakes drawing. At the end of the Promotion Period, a random drawing will be conducted to select one (1) Grand Prize winner from among all eligible entries received, as set forth more fully below. Entry in the Sweepstakes does not constitute entry into any other promotion, contest, or sweepstakes. By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects.

The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States (including the District of Columbia) who are at least eighteen (18) years of age at the time of entry. Officers, directors, and employees of Sponsor, and its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, retailers, sales representatives, advertising and promotion agencies (all such individuals and entities collectively referred to herein as the “Promotion Entities”), and the immediate family members and/or those residing in the same household of each are ineligible to enter the Sweepstakes or win a prize. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited.

To receive one (1) entry to the Sweepstakes, fully complete and submit the Mother Jones Podcast 2021 Audience Survey (the “Mother Jones Survey”), which will be publicized via announcements in episodes of the Mother Jones Podcast. Limit one (1) entry per email address/person. All required information requested during the Mother Jones Survey process must be completed to enter and to be eligible to win. Proof of entering information into the Mother Jones Survey is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by Sponsor of such entry. Except as otherwise contemplated in these Official Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of entry, personal information collected in connection with the Sweepstakes will be used in accordance with Sponsor’s privacy policy located at motherjones.com/about/privacy-policy.

Entry must be made by the entrant only via the Typeform survey (located at motherjones.com/survey). Entries made by any other individual or any entity, and/or originating at any other website, including but not limited to commercial sweepstakes subscription notification and/or entering service sites, will be declared invalid and disqualified for this Sweepstakes. Tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to the use of any device to automate the entry process, is prohibited, and any entries deemed by Sponsor, in its sole discretion, to have been submitted in this manner will be void. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of the individual who actually submitted an entry cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible. The Promotion Entities shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information whether caused by Internet users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes. The Promotion Entities assume no responsibility or liability for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, theft or destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries.

2. Awarding Prizes

At the end of the Promotion Period, the winner will be randomly selected in a drawing from all eligible entries received throughout the Promotion Period. The drawing will be conducted by Sponsor or its designee, using randomization methods selected by Sponsor in its sole discretion. A potential winner will be notified by email using the contact information given at the time of entry. Sponsor shall have no liability for any winner notification that is lost, intercepted, or not received by a potential winner for any reason. If, despite reasonable efforts, a potential winner does not respond within thirty (30) days of the first notification attempt, or if the prize or prize notification is returned as unclaimed or undeliverable to such potential winner, such potential winner will forfeit the prize and an alternate winner may be selected. If any potential winner is found to be ineligible or has not complied with these Official Rules or declines a prize for any reason prior to award, such potential winner will be disqualified, and an alternate winner may be selected. Sponsor may successively attempt to contact up to three (3) potential winner(s) of an applicable prize in accordance with such procedure, and if there is still no confirmed winner(s) of such applicable prize after such attempts have been made, if any, such prize may go unawarded.

One (1) Grand Prize is available. Each Grand Prize consists of a $100 Visa Gift Card.

Prize will be awarded only if the/each potential prize winner fully complies with these Official Rules. All portions of the prize(s) are non-assignable and non-transferable. All details and other restrictions of the prize(s) not specified in these Official Rules will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. No cash alternative or substitution of the prize(s) will be allowed, except Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to substitute prize(s) of comparable value if any prize listed is unavailable, in whole or in part, for any reason. The Grand Prize winner shall be solely responsible for all federal, state, and/or local taxes, and the reporting consequences thereof, and for any other fees or costs associated with the applicable prize. The Grand Prize winner may be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, and (where imposing such condition is legal) a Publicity Release (collectively, “Prize Claim Documents”). If a winner is a minor, at Sponsor’s option, the applicable prize either will be awarded in the name of the parent or legal guardian of such minor winner, or the parent or legal

guardian of such minor winner will be required to ratify and sign Prize Claim Documents. If any potential winner (or, in the case of a minor, such minor winner’s parent or legal guardian) fails or refuses to sign and return all Prize Claim Documents within ten (10) days of prize notification, the winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected.

Entrants (and any minor entrant’s parent or legal guardian) agree that Sponsor (A) shall not be responsible or liable for, and are hereby released from, any and all costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind, including, without limitation, death and bodily injury, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity, or from entrants’ acceptance, receipt, possession, and/or use or misuse of any prize, and (B) have not made any warranty, representation, or guarantee express or implied, in fact or in law, with respect to any prize, including, without limitation, to such prize’s quality or fitness for a particular purpose. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any damage to an entrant’s, or any other person’s, computer system which is occasioned by accessing the Mother Jones Survey or otherwise participating in the Sweepstakes, or for any computer system, phone line, hardware, software or program malfunctions, or other errors, failures, delayed computer transmissions, or network connections that are human or technical in nature. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, illegible, misdirected, misprinted, late, lost, damaged, stolen, or postage-due submissions or prize notifications; or for lost, interrupted, inaccessible or unavailable networks, servers, satellites, internet service providers, websites, or other connections; or for miscommunications, failed, jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected computer, telephone or cable transmissions; or for any technical malfunctions, failures, difficulties, or other errors of any kind or nature; or for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of information, or the failure to capture any information. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or the Mother Jones Survey, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or to be acting in an unsportsman-like or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes, or to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person, and Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. No mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete, forged, software-generated, or other automated multiple entries will be accepted. If a dispute as to the identity of the individual who actually submitted an entry cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible. Sponsor reserves the right to modify, extend, suspend, or terminate the Sweepstakes if it determines, in its sole discretion, that the Sweepstakes is technically impaired or corrupted or that fraud or technical problems, failures or malfunctions, or other causes beyond Sponsor’s control have destroyed or severely undermined or to any degree impaired the integrity, administration, security, proper play, and/or feasibility of the

Sweepstakes as contemplated herein. In the event an insufficient number of eligible entries are received and/or Sponsor is prevented from awarding prizes or continuing with the Sweepstakes as contemplated herein by any event beyond its control, including but not limited to fire, flood, natural, or manmade epidemic of health of other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute, or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis, order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within Sponsor’s control (each a “Force Majeure” event or occurrence), then subject to any governmental approval which may be required, Sponsor shall have the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the Sweepstakes. If the Sweepstakes is terminated before the designated end date, Sponsor will (if possible) select the winners in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of the event giving rise to the termination. Inclusion in such drawing shall be each entrant’s sole and exclusive remedy under such circumstances. Only the type and quantity of prizes described in these Official Rules will be awarded. If, for any reason, more bona fide winners come forward seeking to claim prizes in excess of the number of each type of prize set forth in these Official Rules, the winners, or remaining winners, as the case may be, of the advertised number of prizes available in the prize category in question may be selected in a random drawing from among all persons making purportedly valid claims for such prize(s). Inclusion in such drawing shall be each entrant’s sole and exclusive remedy under such circumstances. These Official Rules cannot be modified or amended in any way except in a written document issued in accordance with law by a duly authorized representative of Sponsor. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

3. Governing Law/Jurisdiction

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules or the rights and obligations of entrants or sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of the State of California without giving effect to any choice of law of conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other state’s laws.

4. Winners List

To obtain a copy of any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: The $100 Visa Gift Card Sweepstakes Winners List, 222 Sutter Street, Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94108. All such requests must be received within six (6) weeks after the end of the Promotion Period.