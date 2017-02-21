Can We Believe Anything That Comes Out of the White House Press Office?
Behold our White House press office at work:
Sunday: White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells reporters that President Trump “played a couple of holes” today.
Monday: Pro golfer Rory McIlroy says he played 18 holes with Trump. “He probably shot around 80. He’s a decent player for a guy in his 70’s!”
Big battle today at Trump International with Clear CEO Garry Singer @McIlroyRory @PaulONeillYES @realDonaldTrump Drain the putt... pic.twitter.com/AZJqEVtlBT— ClearSports (@ClearSportsLLC) February 19, 2017
Monday evening: The White House releases a new statement: "He intended to play a few holes and decided to play longer."
Obviously this doesn't matter in any cosmic sense. Who cares how much golf Trump plays? But it's yet another indication that the White House press operation will blithely lie about anything. Is there really any point to having a press office these days?