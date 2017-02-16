Did China Reward Trump For Endorsing One China Policy?

Judd Legum has a tale to tell:

1. Here is a chain of events that I'm sure is just a COMPLETE coincidence — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2017

2. Since 2006, Trump has sought to trademark his brand in China. It wasn't going well. He kept losing in court. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2017

3. After winning the presidency, Trump caused a stir by rejecting the "One China" policy, angering the Chinese gov't pic.twitter.com/1xJ6ZxncPZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2017

4. Then, late last week, Trump abruptly reversed course. Said he was committed to one China pic.twitter.com/df0m5kfclm — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2017

5. Yesterday, IN A COMPLETE COINCIDENCE, China reversed course and awarded Trump a trademark pic.twitter.com/jlC0MAvll0 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2017

6. This fits squarely into the definition of an emolument. Trump is getting something of value from a foreign gov't — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2017

7. He couldn't get it when he wasn't president but he can get it now. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2017

8. Kind of amazing that, amid all the chaos, this story -- which should be a major scandal -- barely gets notice — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2017

Here's an AP story on the trademark award:

The government of China awarded U.S. President Donald Trump valuable rights to his own name this week, in the form of a 10-year trademark for construction services. The registration became official on Feb. 14 and was published in a trademark registration announcement on the website of China's Trademark Office on Wednesday.

Trump actually won this case on November 14, so the motivating factor may have been Trump's election win, not his reversal on the One China policy. On the other hand, the trademark only became effective because there were no objections in the 90 days after winning the case. If Trump had persisted in refusing to endorse One China, it's quite possible that an objection would have magically found its way into the record.

Who knows? As with everything Trump, the truth is murky.