Retirement Advisors Now Free to Rip You Off Again

Nine months ago President Obama signed an executive order that required retirement advisers to act in the best interest of their client. That seems like a good idea, doesn't it? Maybe to you it does, but as it turns out, Republicans hate it. It's just more nanny state-ism. They think everyone should have the freedom to pick financial advisors who get secret kickbacks for steering you into lousy investments.

Donald Trump doesn't actually seem to care one way or another, but whatever. If Republicans want to repeal it, what the hell:

Here is @POTUS signing an executive order he's never previously read, and he doesn't know the name of the lady who wrote it. #RIPtoYour401ks pic.twitter.com/DB6Jr5oIkV — USC (@AlumniUSC) February 3, 2017

So that's that. A few seconds after he signed the EO, a reporter tried to ask him a question about Iran. "They're not behaving," Trump said, and the pool was escorted out.