Lunchtime Photo

This freeway sign hanging out in the middle of nowhere (well, a Target parking lot anyway) has intrigued me for a long time, so here's a picture of it. Needless to say, your mileage may vary on how intriguing you find it. Marian's response to it was roughly the facial version of "oh."

Oddly enough, the next time I was over at Target after taking this picture there was no sign. At first I thought maybe I was living in some kind of virtual reality simulation after all, and the sysadmin had screwed up a detail. But no. I drove around a bit, and over in the corner was a mangled sign that some maintenance crew had hauled down. Apparently someone had taken the exit a little too fast and run into it.1

1Either that, or a software alert went off and the sysadmin, realizing what had happened, hastily created the mangled sign as a plausible way of keeping me from losing faith in consensus reality.