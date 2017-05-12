Friday Cat Blogging - 12 May 2017

What is Hilbert looking at? Squirrel? Butterfly? Hummingbird? Dust mote? I don't remember.

In any case, he's certainly keeping a sharp eye on something, so I think this picture will be our mascot for a new project that needs your help: a muckraking fund to investigate the Trump-Russia connection. The Glaser Progress Foundation has donated $200,000 to kick-start this project, but it will cost more than $500,000 when you account for reporters, fact-checkers, editors, researchers, multimedia work, and legal review. So for every new donor at the $15-a-month level (or higher!), the foundation will donate $50 until we hit $50,000 in matching funds. That gets us more than halfway to what we need.

Read more about it here. Or for you tl;dr folks, go straight to the donation page here. Let's put the snark aside for a few moments and see how much money this blog can raise over the weekend.