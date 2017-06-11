Trump Rethinking UK Visit Because People There Are Mean

From the New York Times:

President Trump is considering scrapping or postponing a planned visit to Britain this year amid a billowing backlash over comments he made after the recent terrorist attack in London, two administration officials said. Over the past week, Mr. Trump has expressed increasing skepticism to aides about the trip after coming under intense criticism for a misleading charge that he leveled against London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan. ….He has told his staff that he wants to avoid a marathon overseas trip like his nine-day trek to the Middle East and Europe, which he found exhausting and overly long. One other factor leading to his reluctance, said one of the officials, is his preference for having foreign leaders visit him — not the other way around.

I have two comments. First, how do we get a piece of this action? There have been plenty of backlashes right here in America over various Trump comments, and his popularity is dropping like a stone. How can we translate this into Trump spending less time with us?

Second, seriously? Poor little Donald considers a single nine-day trip on a private jet with every detail taken care of “a marathon”? And he hates having to call on other people because—what? His ego is so damn fragile that he can’t stand not being in charge every moment of every day? What a crybaby.