Trump Campaign Advisor Lied to FBI About Contacts With Russians

More Russia news today:

A Trump campaign policy advisor has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians who claimed to have “thousands of emails” on Hillary Clinton, in another charge filed as part of the special counsel investigation into the Trump campaign.

George Papadopoulos, 30, of Chicago, has agreed to cooperate with the investigation of Robert S. Mueller III, according to a plea agreement unsealed on Monday. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to making false statements to disguise his contacts with Russians whom he thought had “dirt” on Clinton. He was arrested in July as he got off a plane at Dulles Airport, court papers say.