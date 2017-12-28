A Cannabis Resort in the Mojave Desert? Sure, Why Not.

Kevin DrumDec. 28, 2017 2:15 PM

The tiny town of Nipton, on the eastern edge of California in the Mojave Desert,¹ is about to become Marijuanaville:

The nation’s largest publicly traded marijuana company, American Green, recently bought the town for $5 million, with plans to develop a “cannabis-driven” resort on the edge of the Mojave….The company will double the size of the five-room Nipton Hotel, and the Whistlestop Cafe is being redone. Camping will be encouraged, and Shearin said the company will add to the half-dozen tents on raised platforms already in place….“Cannabis will be everywhere, if you want it,” Shearin said. “You want to smoke a fatty? You want to dab? You do that. But don’t blow smoke on a family that’s enjoying the scenery.”

So…they’re going to add five hotel rooms and a few tents in the middle of a desert? The cannabis folks really know how to party, don’t they? If we want a real cannabis resort, I guess we’re going to have to wait for the Indian gaming casinos to get into the biz. After all, free-flowing marijuana, like free-flowing alcohol, is great for their business model.

¹And, perhaps not coincidentally, about an hour from Las Vegas.

Journalism That Challenges Conventional Wisdom

It's what you expect from MoJo, and this past year has made clear that the dangers for independent, critical reporting are at a record level because of a perfect storm of economic and political assaults.

That's why we set a stretch goal of raising $350,000 by December 31—and with just 4 days left, we still have $125,000 left to get there. Please join us with a tax-deductible donation to help fund the hard-hitting journalism that 2018 demands—or read why this moment feels so critical.

Donate Now