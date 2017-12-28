A Cannabis Resort in the Mojave Desert? Sure, Why Not.

Looking for news you can trust?

The tiny town of Nipton, on the eastern edge of California in the Mojave Desert,¹ is about to become Marijuanaville:

The nation’s largest publicly traded marijuana company, American Green, recently bought the town for $5 million, with plans to develop a “cannabis-driven” resort on the edge of the Mojave….The company will double the size of the five-room Nipton Hotel, and the Whistlestop Cafe is being redone. Camping will be encouraged, and Shearin said the company will add to the half-dozen tents on raised platforms already in place….“Cannabis will be everywhere, if you want it,” Shearin said. “You want to smoke a fatty? You want to dab? You do that. But don’t blow smoke on a family that’s enjoying the scenery.”

So…they’re going to add five hotel rooms and a few tents in the middle of a desert? The cannabis folks really know how to party, don’t they? If we want a real cannabis resort, I guess we’re going to have to wait for the Indian gaming casinos to get into the biz. After all, free-flowing marijuana, like free-flowing alcohol, is great for their business model.

¹And, perhaps not coincidentally, about an hour from Las Vegas.