We asked a range of authors, artists, and poets to name books that bring solace or understanding in this age of rancor. Two dozen or so responded. Here are picks from award-winning long-form journalist and best-selling author Alex Kotlowitz.

Latest book: Never a City So Real

Also known for: There Are No Children Here

Reading recommendations: I've been consuming far too much news lately, and so am getting far too agitated with far too much regularity. I need shoring up. I need reassurance that we'll get through. And so on my night table sit my reinforcements. I'm in the midst of Dutch writer Tommy Wieringa's These Are the Names, a haunting tale about migration, about faith, and about new beginnings. Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad: Whitehead is a writer of such unflinching honesty and empathy, both of which are in short supply these days. And from someone who knows how deeply the present is informed by the past, Joseph Ellis' Founding Brothers.

For all the obvious reasons (yes, Mr. Trump, history matters), I'm revisiting former Sen. Paul Simon's Freedom's Champion: Elijah Lovejoy. As if we need reminding what happens when good and decent people don't stand up against the onerous assault on a free press.

And Hanya Yanagihara's The People in the Trees. Just because.

