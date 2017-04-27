We asked a range of authors, artists, and poets to name books that bring solace or understanding in this age of rancor. Two dozen or so responded. Here are picks from Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Siddhartha Mukherjee.

Latest book: The Gene: An Intimate History

Also known for: The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer

Reading recommendations: How could one not choose the timeless Henrik Ibsen play An Enemy of the People? A Norwegian doctor suspects that the municipal water in a town has been contaminated with toxins. He hesitates but ultimately follows his moral instincts to release the news to the public. He is dubbed an enemy of the people and publicly flayed. Perhaps the president forgot the irony of that title in using the phrase to describe the press.

Oh, and I am reading George Orwell's Animal Farm. (Same reasons apply: "Four legs bad, two legs good.") Finally, for pleasure, I have started reading poetry—Ben Lerner, Kay Ryan—to prevent my poor brain from rotting slowly.

Illustration by Allegra Lockstadt

_______

