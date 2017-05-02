We asked a range of authors, artists, and poets to name books that bring solace or understanding in this age of rancor. Two dozen or so responded. Here are the recommendations of acclaimed novelist and literature critic Darryl Pinckney, whose work has included theatrical collaborations with Robert Wilson and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Latest book: Black Deutschland

Also known for: His columns in The New York Review of Books

Reading recommendations: These days I turn to the consolations of poetry. James Fenton, his Yellow Tulips: Poems. (He's my partner, my life.) I open the Donald Allen edition of The Collected Poems of Frank O'Hara that I have had for decades. His poetry is a past I share with several friends. And then for the small hours there is Thomas Wyatt: "These bloody days have broken my heart."

