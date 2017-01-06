Michelle Obama delivered her final remarks as first lady of the United States on Friday, telling a room of educators that the role has been "the greatest honor" of her life. It was an emotional end to a White House event honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year, where she also urged young people to embrace diversity and empower themselves through the education.

"As I end my time in the White House, I can think of no better message to send to our young people," Obama said. "For all the young people in this room and that are watching, that this country belongs to you. If you or your parents are immigrants, know that you are a part of proud American tradition."

"I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong. So don't be afraid. Be focused, be determined, be hopeful, be empowered."

Obama will leave the White House as one of the most popular first ladies in recent memory.