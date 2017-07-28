Here’s the Exact Moment Obamacare Repeal Died in the Senate

In a dramatic late night vote, three Republican senators joined every Democrat in narrowly defeating the so-called “skinny” repeal of Obamacare. Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) cast the deciding votes, ending—for now—the GOP’s efforts to dismantle President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. For several hours leading up to the vote, it was unclear what McCain would do. Democrats on the Senate floor applauded after he voted no.

McCain, who has cancer, returned to the Capitol earlier this week while recovering from surgery. He cast the deciding procedural vote in favor beginning debate on several Republican proposals to repeal Obamacare. All of those proposals were voted down.

In the run-up to the vote on the skinny repeal early Friday, the GOP leadership kept an earlier vote open for more than an hour while Vice President Mike Pence appeared to be lobbying McCain to support the bill. It seems that whatever Pence said wasn’t enough.