Super Tuesday Podcast Special: Biden’s Big Night. Bernie’s Long Fight.

The knockdown, drag-out fight for delegates, explained.

Our Super Tuesday Mother Jones Podcast special is all about the knock ’em down, drag ’em out battle for the Democratic party! If you’re a math nerd, you might be in heaven. But if you thought tonight was going to provide some simple answers, no such luck. Because just as we’re releasing this, it’s all about the numbers—a bare knuckle-fight for delegates in a race for who will be the Democratic nominee. After a broad field and innumerable debates the race has basically boiled down to two men: former Vice President Joe Biden, and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

So on this week’s Mother Jones Podcast, we’re counting votes and analyzing the results with our Senior Reporter Tim Murphy, who joins the show from where Bernie’s political career began in Burlington, Vermont. Also in the show: Inside Bernie Sander’s California ground operation that he hopes will turn out a historic turnout of nonvoters and new voters determined to kick Trump out. Fernanda Echavarri reports from the Coachella Valley, California, where a band of young Latinx activists are knocking on doors, phone-banking, nagging their relatives, and trying to unleash the kind of wave of enthusiasm Bernie touts as his biggest strength. Did these efforts make a difference in the Golden State on Super Tuesday? 

Listen to the full episode:

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

