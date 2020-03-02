2 hours ago

Super Tuesday Is Looking Up for Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders: NBC News. Joe Biden: CBS News.

Who’s going to win tomorrow? It’s too late for polls to pick up the effect of the Klobuchar/Buttigieg endorsements of Joe Biden earlier today, but even before that it looked like it was going to be a dead heat a mere week after Biden had been left for dead. At the end of the day on Monday:

  • Bernie Sanders was projected to win California and every state above the Mason-Dixon line.
  • Joe Biden was projected to win Texas and every Southern state—including North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Over at 538.com, they’re projecting that Sanders will win 509 delegates and Biden will win 439. When you add that to the delegates they already have, Sanders would lead 569-493, with 1,991 needed to win outright. Can Joe Biden be the comeback kid?

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.