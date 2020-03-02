Super Tuesday Is Looking Up for Joe Biden

Who’s going to win tomorrow? It’s too late for polls to pick up the effect of the Klobuchar/Buttigieg endorsements of Joe Biden earlier today, but even before that it looked like it was going to be a dead heat a mere week after Biden had been left for dead. At the end of the day on Monday:

Bernie Sanders was projected to win California and every state above the Mason-Dixon line.

Joe Biden was projected to win Texas and every Southern state—including North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Over at 538.com, they’re projecting that Sanders will win 509 delegates and Biden will win 439. When you add that to the delegates they already have, Sanders would lead 569-493, with 1,991 needed to win outright. Can Joe Biden be the comeback kid?