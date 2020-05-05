2 hours ago

In Late-Night Tirade, Trump Explodes at New Ad From Anti-Trump Conservatives

“They’re all LOSERS.”

Erin Schaff/ZUMA

In a Twitter tirade shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Donald Trump lashed out a conservative super PAC that opposes his reelection bid after the group released an ad accusing the president of gravely mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

“There’s mourning in America, and under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker and sicker and poorer,” the Lincoln Project ad says—an allusion to Ronald Reagan’s 1984 “morning again in America” ad. “Now, Americans are asking, ‘If we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?'” the new ad concludes.

The message apparently enraged Trump, who took specific aim at the group’s members, including George Conway, the prominent conservative lawyer and husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad,” the president tweeted.

“They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles!” he added.

“Mourning in America” is the Lincoln Project’s second coronavirus-related attack ad to take inspiration from ads made famous by Reagan’s 1984 campaign. In March, as it became clear that Trump had downplayed the pandemic and wasted valuable time by failing to prepare for the crisis, the group released “Virus in the World,” which echoed Reagan’s “bear in the woods” ad—a Cold War-era attack on critics of Reagan’s hardline stance against the Soviet Union.

The late-night diatribe on Tuesday all but confirms that the group is hitting a nerve with Trump, particularly as reelection polls increasingly show him at risk of losing to Joe Biden in November. 

Prominent critics of the president responded to his fury by sharing the video:

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

