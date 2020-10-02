For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Shortly after Hope Hicks, a senior aide to Donald Trump, was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced that he and the first lady both had tested positive as well.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The president’s doctor released the following statement confirming the diagnosis and saying he expects Trump will “continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

Memorandum from the President's Physician: pic.twitter.com/hMp5vxYoUt — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 2, 2020

New York‘s Olivia Nuzzi sums up the situation:

Anyone could be unlucky and contract this virus, no matter how careful they are, but the entire world has observed Donald Trump flagrantly ignoring the advice of his own pandemic experts. He’s traveled needlessly, he’s socialized in large groups, he has neglected to wear a mask. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 2, 2020

At an event earlier in the evening, Trump declared, “I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight.”

This post has been updated.