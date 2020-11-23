Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

The General Services Administration informed President-elect Joe Biden that his team could begin the formal presidential transition process Monday afternoon, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

It was clear long ago that Biden won the election. But Emily Murphy, head of the GSA, stalled on making funds available to help the transition along. Even as it became ever more obvious that President Trump’s outlandish lawsuits could not help him stop a defeat, she waited. Many speculated it was because of political pressure from Donald Trump, especially because Murphy reportedly began looking for her next gig. This led to a backlash summed up neatly by the Atlantic headline: “Why Won’t Emily Murphy Just Do Her Job?”

Today, she did. In a letter, she authorized the transition process.

You can read it in full here:

Here's the full letter from Murphy to Biden: pic.twitter.com/DJ4SFLzrfP — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) November 23, 2020

Still, in her letter, she cast herself as the victim, saying she was harassed. Murphy claimed Trump played no factor in the wait to authorize transition. “To be clear,” she wrote, “I did not receive any direction to delay my determination.”

This is a bit hard to believe. Trump tweeted moments later that he is “recommending” Murphy to start the transition.

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

Either way, we’re one step closer to a Biden presidency.