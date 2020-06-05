This Is the Most Powerful Video I’ve Taken of the Protests So Far

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

I’ve filmed a lot of protests this past week. I captured video inside the NYPD-fueled mayhem in Flatbush last weekend. I covered a peaceful twilight demonstration two nights ago where protesters defied curfew. On Twitter, I’ve documented Black Lives Matter protests when I’ve seen them.

But this might be the most powerful video I’ve captured of the protests so far. Here’s a snippet:

Thousands upons thousands upons thousands of protesters are marching through Brooklyn now. In pouring rain. On Breonna Taylor's birthday. 10+ min of just *people* (full video coming) Subway conductors honked & raised fists. These protests aren't going away any time soon. pic.twitter.com/qc0fVERgtE — 🎥 Mark Helenowski (@markhelenowski) June 5, 2020

Full video is at the bottom of the page. Scrub around the video—or watch it all the way through. The sheer scale is impressive.

Thousands of New Yorkers marched in the rain today, which would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. At one point, two conductors on a passing J train blared their horns. A roar went up in the crowd. Both conductors stuck their fists out the window.

The full march took over 12 minutes to wind its way past me. It took so long, in fact, the battery on my phone died near the tail end of the demonstration. In the final seconds, you can just make out the phalanx of police cars that typically trail these protests.

If you thought the protests would lose steam or wind down, there are many thousands of wet Brooklynites right now arguing against you with their feet. And the weekend is only beginning.