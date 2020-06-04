Here’s Graphic Video of Buffalo Cops Shoving a Protester They Say “Tripped and Fell”

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

A man protesting police violence today in Buffalo, New York, in defiance of curfew was violently pushed to the ground by officers, who walked over his bleeding body to rough up other demonstrators. The moment was captured on video, which you can see below and which puts the lie to the cops’ statement that he “tripped & fell.”

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

“Emergency medical attention was administered to the victim, who was conscious and visibly bleeding, and taken via ambulance for treatment,” WBEN reports.