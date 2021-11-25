BC’s Stunning Marine Biodiversity Was Well Known Among Native Peoples

“Protecting corals and sponges in marine protected areas had immediate benefits by just stopping the collective damage to these species groups that play an important role as natural carbon stores.”

Mike Reid, manager of the Heiltsuk Nation’s stewardship department, agreed surveying the hot spots identified by First Nations in numerous areas on the central coast was a key step to protecting them.

“The nations know where the spawning grounds are for rockfish and other species, and we were aware of the corals and sponges,” Reid said. “But through this process, we’re able to get the exact coordinates to those spots and incorporate those into the MPA process.”

Stakeholders have provided feedback around draft plans to protect areas in the entire Northern Shelf Bioregion, which is expected to go out for public input at the beginning of 2022.

The larger MPA network is subject to a tripartite process between the federal and provincial governments and 13 First Nations, with input from a variety of stakeholder agencies and groups.

While food security and cultural reasons are important for preserving rockfish, protection is the paramount concern for the fish, corals and sponges, Reid said. “Our goal has always been conservation. And we’ve seen that slip with the current (DFO) management regime,” he said.

“There’s no balance there anymore. For the most part, (marine resources) are managed for harvesting, not for ecosystem health.”

The marine protection process is “more or less putting these areas in a bank for children, and our children’s children.”

Climate change has also had cumulative impacts on other marine resources important to First Nations such as salmon, sea urchins and seaweed, he added. Adding hot spots in the region to future MPAs will provide ecological benefits for generations, Reid said.

"A lot of people see the MPA process as a takeaway, but we see it the other way round," he said. "It's more or less putting these areas in a bank for children, and our children's children.

“Protected areas that are left alone long enough will thrive and repopulate, and eventually the biomass inside will overflow into the outside for longer-term benefits.”

The hot spots identified in the study represent the top 20 per cent of an index of ecological importance that took into account species distinctiveness, vulnerability and abundance, or lack thereof, as well as key roles in the food web, Frid said.

Key hotspots for rockfish, corals and sponges should also be considered for interim protection while the Northern Bioshelf Region network is being finalized, a process that can take years, Frid said.

But regardless of when and where protections of biodiverse hot spots go into place, such protections will be meaningless without enforcement, he said.

“None of this (protection) will really matter if there’s not enough resources for monitoring and enforcing compliance from fishers,” Frid said. “Fisheries and Oceans Canada will definitely need to step up… if any of these closures are actually going to meet their conservation goals.”