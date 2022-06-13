32 mins ago

Here’s a Climate Solution Your Cat Is Gonna Love

This new idea for curbing a potent greenhouse gas will have you purring, too.

© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS via ZUMA Press

This video was created by Pattrn and is shared here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Methane levels have increased more rapidly over the past two years than at any other point on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. What’s to be done?

In this video from Climate Desk partner Pattrn, we hear from researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology  working on ways to trap methane before it enters the atmosphere, using a compound most cat people and their pets will certainly recognize. You may ask, “How the heck would something like that work in practice?” They’ve got an answer for that. This fun video clocks in at less than three minutes. Check it out:

