The United States is on the brink of its most consequential transformation since the New Deal—a colossal shift from a fossil fuel economy toward one based on cleaner and renewable sources of electric power. This difficult yet vital makeover, the sheer scope of it, and the obstacles to its success are at the heart of our May+June print magazine cover package. You will find those stories below, along with related work from our Climate Desk partners.

Yes in Our Backyards

It’s time progressives like me learned to love the green building boom.
—Bill McKibben

The Green Movement’s Best Weapon Has Become a Problem

How environmental laws are used to kill climate-friendly development.
—Chris Elmendorf

Think Globally, Build Like Hell Locally

How can we decarbonize the economy when we can’t even build housing?
—Clara Jeffery

What if Walmart Turned Its Parking Lots Into Solar Farms?

We asked experts to help crunch the numbers.
—Michael Mechanic

The Little City That Could

For Chelsea, Massachusetts, a new microgrid means energy resilience.
—Lois Parshley

Snapshots From a Clean Energy Future

Across America, microgrids are changing the power dynamic.
—Michael Mechanic

Big Utilities Are “Diabolical, Man!”

Unscrupulous monopolies endanger the transition to clean energy.
—David Roberts and David Pomerantz

To Ditch Fossil Fuels, We’ll Need to Raise an Army of Electricians

Labor shortages could derail efforts to “electrify everything.”
—Emily Pontecorvo (Grist)

The Woman Daring Us to Build a World Without Oil and Coal

Tzeporah Berman is pushing a new kind of nonproliferation treaty.
—Jude Isabella (Hakai Magazine)

Arizona Utility Just Won’t Let This Historic Black Community Be

“We won, they lost, but they won’t accept it.”
—Nina Lakhani (The Guardian)

How Just a Fraction of EV Owners Could Protect the Power Grid

And get paid to do it.
—Matt Simon (Wired)

The Double-Edged Sword of Deep Sea Mining

We need raw materials for electric cars—but there will be consequences.
—Avery Arena (Slate)

