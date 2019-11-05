Eating in Climate Chaos With Mother Jones’ Podcast, “Bite”

Where: Manny’s San Francisco, CA

When: November 12, 2019 | 6:00-7:30 PM

Join the team from Mother Jones’ food politics podcast, “Bite”, to discuss how the secret to solving climate change is buried underground.

Good farming isn’t just important for creating delicious food and healthy communities. In the past few years, scientists have confirmed that it has the potential to slow climate change, and possibly even reverse it. When restaurant owners Karen Leibowitz and Anthony Myint, and rancher Loren Poncia, heard about this science, they dropped what they were doing and changed the way they operated their businesses.

Now local governments and major corporations are jumping on board. Can carbon farming bring global warming to its knees? Moderated by Mother Jones’ Bite podcast’s Maddie Oatman and Kiera Butler.