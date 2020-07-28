Mother Jones in Conversation with Rep. Barbara Lee

Join us for a timely conversation with longtime California congresswoman and progressive powerhouse Barbara Lee.

Thursday, August 6, 2020

3:00-3:30 p.m. PT

Longtime California congresswoman and progressive powerhouse Barbara Lee has built a career as a champion of the people. Throughout her 30 years in public service, the former Congressional Black Caucus chair has taken tough and just stances—standing up as the only member of Congress to vote against the post-September 11 war authorization, serving as a check on the corruption of the Trump administration, defending her home district against baseless political attacks, and recently pushing to create a racial healing commission.

Join Rep. Barbara Lee and Mother Jones’ Jamilah King as they discuss the 2020 election, protest movements and their demands for racial equity, COVID-19 and how it’s affecting our most vulnerable communities, and her hopes for the future of American democracy.

Please note: Live events like this used to bring in ticket revenue to help fund Mother Jones‘ journalism. But since we can’t do that anymore, we’d be grateful if you could add on a donation to support our work when registering. Thank you for making our work possible!