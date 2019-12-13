2 hours ago

House Judiciary Committee Approves Articles of Impeachment

Alex Brandon/AP

The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

In a 23-17 vote split along party lines, the panel advanced the articles to the full House, which is expected to vote on them next week. One article accuses Trump of abusing his powers by soliciting interference from a foreign government—Ukraine—in the 2020 election. The other accuses the president of improperly obstructing the House investigation into the Ukraine scandal. 

If, as expected, a majority of the full House votes to impeach Trump on one or both counts, he would become the third US president in history to face trial in the Senate, where it would take a two-thirds vote to remove him from office. Neither of the previous two presidents to be impeached by the House—Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton—were removed by the Senate.

