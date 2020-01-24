In Stirring Closing Speech, Schiff Goes to the Heart of Why Trump Should Be Removed

Republican senators overwhelmingly know, whether they admit it publicly or not, that President Donald Trump is guilty of the charges against him, Rep. Adam Schiff argued in his closing remarks to finish the third day of the Senate’s impeachment trial.

But does the president really need to be removed? After all, the 2020 election is around the corner.

In what’s being hailed as a defining moment of this historic trial, the lead House prosecutor went on to outline the damning case for why yes, Trump should be removed, as his actions in the Ukraine scandal, along with his repeated efforts to secure his personal interests over the American public, represent a grave threat to the country.

“Donald Trump chose Rudy Giuliani over his own intelligence agencies,” Schiff reminded senators. “He chose Rudy Giuliani over his own FBI Director…That makes him dangerous to us, to our country.”

“This is why if you find him guilty, you must find that he should be removed. Because right matters. Because right matters and the truth matters. Otherwise, we are lost.”

Donald Trump must be convicted and removed from office. Because he will always choose his own personal interest over our national interest. Because in America, right matters. Truth matters. If not, no Constitution can protect us. If not, we are lost. pic.twitter.com/USfx6v9KsT — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 24, 2020