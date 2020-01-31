2 hours ago

The Senate Will Not Have Witnesses for Impeachment

That makes it official. The Senate voted this afternoon, 51 to 49, to move ahead with the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump without further witnesses or documents. This is after the Friday’s news that John Bolton’s forthcoming book says Trump asked Bolton to help with the Ukraine pressure campaign at the heart of impeachment as far back as May 2019.

The only two Republicans to cross lines were Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

There we have it folks.

 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.