The Senate Will Not Have Witnesses for Impeachment

That makes it official. The Senate voted this afternoon, 51 to 49, to move ahead with the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump without further witnesses or documents. This is after the Friday’s news that John Bolton’s forthcoming book says Trump asked Bolton to help with the Ukraine pressure campaign at the heart of impeachment as far back as May 2019.

The only two Republicans to cross lines were Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

There we have it folks.