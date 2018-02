Looking for news you can trust?

This is Hopper up on the patio cover, with our Australian Willow in the background. The willow just got its winter pruning, so it will be a while before I can take another picture like this. It’s also apparently suffering from some kind of tree disease, like every other tree in Southern California. At least, that’s how it seems these days. But whatever the disease is, it’s something very slow moving, so our willow will probably be with us for quite a while longer.