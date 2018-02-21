New Right-Wing Nutball Theory: Michael Flynn About to Go Free!

Looking for news you can trust?

Here’s the latest conspiracy theory among the nutball right: a judge recently ordered special prosecutor Robert Mueller to produce “any exculpatory evidence” in the Michael Flynn case. J’accuse! Obviously Mueller held something back and the judge is pissed. Perhaps Flynn plans to rescind his guilty plea?

Short answer: nope. Judge Emmet Sullivan, it turns out, issues a standing order to produce exculpatory evidence for every case brought before him. When he took over the Flynn case, he accidentally issued an old version of the order:

So, fast-forward a couple months to last Friday, and someone now realizes that the wrong order got entered on the Flynn docket, and that they need to file the updated version. No big deal, normally. It would be not be any kind of deal at all in pretty much any other case. — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) February 20, 2018

But this isn’t any other case. So to avoid having something so incredibly minor get blown out of all proportion, Judge Sullivan’s new filling included a quick docket entry to explain why the filing was made, and why it didn’t reflect anything in particular about Flynn’s case. pic.twitter.com/YE0cTB3o7u — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) February 20, 2018

Unfortunately it didn’t work. The alt-right jackwagons decided that this routine administrative filing is 🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨 that Flynn’s guilty plea is about to be dismissed and Mueller is going to jail, or something. We are officially living in the dumbest timeline.

/end — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) February 20, 2018

Sullivan did his best, but it wasn’t enough. The Trumperati are convinced that something is going on that will blow the whole Russiagate affair out of the water and expose it for the liberal scheming it really is. And when that doesn’t happen? As with Benghazi and the “stand down” order, they’ll just move on to something else. If they clap their hands loud enough, they’re just sure that eventually they’ll find a smoking gun.