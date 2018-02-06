Looking for news you can trust?

If Congress can’t come to an agreement on DACA, President Trump could always just extend the program a while longer. Right?

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly said Tuesday that President Trump is not expected to extend a March 5 deadline for when legal protection and work permits begin to expire for young immigrants known as “dreamers” — raising the stakes for lawmakers struggling to reach a solution….He told reporters that he was “not so sure this president has the authority to extend it” because the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects roughly 690,000 undocumented immigrants was not based on law.

Let’s get this straight. Trump had the authority to extend DACA for six months. But not for nine months. Because the program is illegal. Uh huh.

Elsewhere on the front page, the Washington Post explains what’s really going on with Trump and immigration:

Roger that.